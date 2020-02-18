Teressa Ann Anderson (63) of Baraboo, formerly of Stoughton went home to be with her savior on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, surrounded by loved ones.
Visitation and Celebration of Life Services are scheduled for Friday, Feb. 21, at 9:30 and 11 a.m. respectively at Walnut Hill Bible Church in Baraboo. Light luncheon to follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family has set-up a scholarship through the nursing school at UW-Madison. Donations can be sent to: UW-Madison School of Nursing, Attn: Scott Fletcher, 701 Highland Ave., Madison, WI 53705, scottfletcher@supportuw.org.
