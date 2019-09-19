No students are in the hallways or classrooms, but the new Verona Area High School is less than a year away from opening.
Work over the past year has taken the building from its guts and outer shell to the general condition –
at least on the outside – that students will find it when they arrive for the first day of school in the 2020-21 school year.
That transformation is now spreading beyond the high school site, as road work has begun to expand West Verona Avenue and other projects related to the expected traffic increases are soon to begin.
The 589,600 square foot building, located off West Verona Avenue near the U.S. Hwy. 18-151 bypass on the southwest side of the city, is the result of the successful $182 million spring 2017 referendum package. The three questions on that ballot, each approved, covered the building, athletic fields, a pool and ongoing operating funding.
A year ago, the fate of a planned second pool and turf for the football field were unclear, as the district and City of Verona were still working out details of an agreement to provide funding for some of the road work.
Within a year, the Wildcats will be playing home games on that turf and students and community members will be taking laps in the pool.
The eventual deal with the city that helped make them possible, which required the district to pay for the road improvements around the school, provided the district $4.5 million in exchange for the Sugar Creek Elementary School land.
That land won’t be used for an elementary school after this school year as students will transition to other buildings when the new high school opens. Sugar Creek students will move to the current Badger Ridge Middle School building, with those middle school students moving to the neighboring existing high school building. Core Knowledge Charter School students will be in the current high school with them, while New Century and Verona Area International school students will be in what is now known as the K-Wing of the high school.
The renovations required to make those spaces suitable for their new age groups will mostly take place next summer – the reason the school year began Aug. 23 and is set to end in May.
By the time that happens, the district’s newest building should be mostly furnished and nearing its final touches, and school staff are expected to begin to move in around July. Two months later, high school students are expected to enter the classrooms of the new campus for the first time of what district leaders hope will be at least 50 years to come.