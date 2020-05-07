1 1⁄4 cup sugar

1 egg

1 1⁄2 teaspoon almond flavoring

2/3 cup milk

1⁄2 teaspoon baking powder

1 1⁄4 cup flour

1 stick melted butter

Mix well and add: 1 1⁄2 teaspoon almond flavoring, 2/3 cup milk, 1⁄2 teaspoon baking powder, 1 1⁄4 cup flour. Mix well and lastly add: 1 stick melted butter.

Pour mixture into a pan that has been sprayed with nonstick spray. Bake in the oven at 350 for 35-40 minutes. Sprinkle powdered sugar on top and serve.

Wonderful with fresh berries of any kind and whip cream, but delicious all by itself!

Ann Quam Olson