1 1⁄4 cup sugar
1 egg
1 1⁄2 teaspoon almond flavoring
2/3 cup milk
1⁄2 teaspoon baking powder
1 1⁄4 cup flour
1 stick melted butter
1 1⁄4 cup sugar and 1 egg
Mix well and add: 1 1⁄2 teaspoon almond flavoring, 2/3 cup milk, 1⁄2 teaspoon baking powder, 1 1⁄4 cup flour. Mix well and lastly add: 1 stick melted butter.
Pour mixture into a pan that has been sprayed with nonstick spray. Bake in the oven at 350 for 35-40 minutes. Sprinkle powdered sugar on top and serve.
Wonderful with fresh berries of any kind and whip cream, but delicious all by itself!