Half cup small size pearl tapioca
36 prunes
1 1/2 cup raisins
2 sticks cinnamon
1 cup sugar
2 cans of tart cherries
1 bag of dried apples
2 bags of dried fruit
1 1/2 quart water
1 lemon
Soak prunes overnight (not required) and cut into small pieces. Add raisins, dried cherries, dried apples (cut up), dried fruit (cut up), lemon slices (cut into eighths) and stick cinnamon. Cover with water and boil about 30 minutes. Add tapioca and cook until clear and thick. Add sugar and stir. Add water if too concentrated