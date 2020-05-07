2 cups heavy cream
1 tablespoon lemon juice
2 cups hot milk
1 cup all purpose flour
1/4 teaspoon Salt
Combine cream and lemon juice. Set aside about 15 minutes. Bring to boil over medium high heat, stirring often. Simmer 5 minutes. Sprinkle with the flour. Blend. Continue cooking, stirring constantly.
Skim butter from mixture as it separates. When no more butter appears, add remaining flour.
Stir until well combined. Gradually add hot milk, stirring constantly. Add until mixture is thick and creamy. You may need to add more than the amount of milk listed, depending on how thick you like your porridge.
This may be served hot, with butter and sugar/ cinnamon. Or you may cool it and cut it into pieces and top with cold Fruit soup.