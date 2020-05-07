FOR PUDDING:
3 cups quick rice (Minute Rice)
½ gallon milk
¾ to 1 cup sugar
Almond extract to taste (several drops)
Heat rice and milk over low heat, about 45-60 minutes until porridge-like consistency.
Add sugar and almond extract. Place in refrigerator to cool, about 5-6 hours-or overnight.
FOR CREAM:
1 qt. heavy cream
¾ to 1 cup sugar
Almond extract to taste (several drops)
1 cup almonds, ground
Whip cream with sugar and almond extract.
Fold cream and ground almonds into pudding.
Makes 50 servings