FOR PUDDING:

3 cups quick rice (Minute Rice)

½ gallon milk

¾ to 1 cup sugar

Almond extract to taste (several drops)

Heat rice and milk over low heat, about 45-60 minutes until porridge-like consistency.

Add sugar and almond extract. Place in refrigerator to cool, about 5-6 hours-or overnight.

FOR CREAM:

1 qt. heavy cream

¾ to 1 cup sugar

Almond extract to taste (several drops)

1 cup almonds, ground

Whip cream with sugar and almond extract.

Fold cream and ground almonds into pudding.

Makes 50 servings

Sons of Norway- Mandt Lodge