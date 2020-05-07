2 pounds finely ground beef
¾ cup hot water
¾ cup bread crumbs
1 egg
1/2 cup finely diced onion
1 teaspoon salt
1 tablespoon sugar
1 teaspoon ginger
Half teaspoon allspice
Quarter teaspoon nutmeg
Quarter teaspoon black pepper
Combine water and crumbs in small bowl. Set aside. In large mixing bowl, combine meat, egg, onion, all seasonings. Add water/crumb mixture. Mix well. Form into small balls. Bake at 350 degrees for about 20 minutes, or fry in skillet on stovetop.
To make gravy: Add flour to hot drippings. Continue cooking over medium heat to form roux. Add 2 water, 13 milk or cream to consistency. Add 2 tsp sugar, y tsp ginger, 1/4 tsp allspice, and dash pepper and salt. Cook til thickened. Pour over meatballs.