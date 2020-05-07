¾ cup shortening
2 teaspoons baking soda
1 cup sugar
½ teaspoon salt
1 egg
½ teaspoon cinnamon
¼ cup molasses
¼ teaspoon ginger
2 cup flour
¼ teaspoon cloves
Half cup nuts (optional)
Half cup raisins (optional)
Combine all ingredients in bowl and mix. Add raisins and nuts last. May have to add add’l flour. Will need to work with hands.
Grease cookie sheet. Flatten to about 1 inch thick. Sprinkle with a splash of water. Sprinkle decorating sugar on top.
Bake at 350 for 12-15 min. Let stand. Slice diagonally.