11 Cups water
1 Pound lard
2 sticks oleo
22 oz potato granules
1 good T salt
2 good T sugar
Leave bowl of dough out partially covered.
Mix in 3 pounds of flour the next morning--make in balls and put on floured trays. Fry --Let cool and package.
Sons of Norway- Mandt Lodge
