11 cups Water

1 pound Lard

2 sticks of margarine

2-3/4 cups of potato granules

1 Tablespoon Salt

10 Cups of Flour

Bring to a full rolling boil the Water, Margarine, Salt and Lard.

Remove from stove and put in a large bowl

Add potato granules and blend well with a hand mixer

Place in refrigerator overnight

Do not cover in refrigerator As the steam causes excessive moisture into the dough

NEXT DAY:

Add Flour and mix with your hands

Form balls with approx. 1/3 cup each

Place on a jelly roll pan and cool in ref

Take out of ref as you need --- Roll out and fry

Place lefsa on damped towels - covering with damped towels

Recipe makes about 55 to 60 balls.

Marcia Seybold