11 cups Water
1 pound Lard
2 sticks of margarine
2-3/4 cups of potato granules
1 Tablespoon Salt
10 Cups of Flour
Bring to a full rolling boil the Water, Margarine, Salt and Lard.
Remove from stove and put in a large bowl
Add potato granules and blend well with a hand mixer
Place in refrigerator overnight
Do not cover in refrigerator As the steam causes excessive moisture into the dough
NEXT DAY:
Add Flour and mix with your hands
Form balls with approx. 1/3 cup each
Place on a jelly roll pan and cool in ref
Take out of ref as you need --- Roll out and fry
Place lefsa on damped towels - covering with damped towels
Recipe makes about 55 to 60 balls.