5 pounds potatoes

1 tablespoon salt

2 cups butter

1 cup flour

Half cup rich cream

Peeal and cook five pounds. Drain. Mash them, then put them through a potato ricer. Now measure. You should have 8 cups riced potatoes. Add to them 1 tablespoon salt, 2 cups butter and half cup rich cream. Set aside to cool. When cool, add your flour. Work it well into the potato mixture. Take a small amount of mixture and roll out on a pastry sheet until thin. Bake on top of stove or lefse iron. Brown both sides (not completely brown but with spots). This recipe can be divided into small quantities.

Barbara Wethal