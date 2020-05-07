5 pounds potatoes
1 tablespoon salt
2 cups butter
1 cup flour
Half cup rich cream
Peeal and cook five pounds. Drain. Mash them, then put them through a potato ricer. Now measure. You should have 8 cups riced potatoes. Add to them 1 tablespoon salt, 2 cups butter and half cup rich cream. Set aside to cool. When cool, add your flour. Work it well into the potato mixture. Take a small amount of mixture and roll out on a pastry sheet until thin. Bake on top of stove or lefse iron. Brown both sides (not completely brown but with spots). This recipe can be divided into small quantities.