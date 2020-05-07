6 egg yolks
4 tablespoons sugar
2 tablespoons melted butter
Dash of salt
6 tablespoons heavy whipping cream
Half teaspoon cardamom
3 cups flour
Beat well: 6 egg yolks, 4 tablespoons sugar
Add and mix well: 2 tablespoons melted butter, dash salt, 6 tablespoons heavy whipping cream, half teaspoon cardamom, 3 cups flour
Roll thin and cut with a cookie wheel in diagonal shape. Make a cut in one end and curl the end in the cut. Fry in hot lard, 360 degrees. May have to adjust temp up a little if it takes too long to fry. The dish will take on too much lard if cooked too slow.
Sprinkle with powdered sugar.