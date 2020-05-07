6 egg yolks

4 tablespoons sugar

2 tablespoons melted butter

Dash of salt

6 tablespoons heavy whipping cream

Half teaspoon cardamom

3 cups flour

Beat well: 6 egg yolks, 4 tablespoons sugar

Add and mix well: 2 tablespoons melted butter, dash salt, 6 tablespoons heavy whipping cream, half teaspoon cardamom, 3 cups flour

Roll thin and cut with a cookie wheel in diagonal shape. Make a cut in one end and curl the end in the cut. Fry in hot lard, 360 degrees. May have to adjust temp up a little if it takes too long to fry. The dish will take on too much lard if cooked too slow.

Sprinkle with powdered sugar.

Ann Quam Olson, Recipe of Great Grandma, Gunhild Hansdatter Moen Sundby