The Sons of Norway – Mandt Lodge will miss its many guests, customers and the social interactions from what would have been this year’s Syttende Mai festival.
The lodge actually starts preparations in March with lefse, donut, meatball and barbeque making. Cookies and other delicacies start in April.
Then, the weeks leading up to Syttende Mai weekend are full of final food preparations, cleaning, setup and finally celebrating. The weekend is the lodge’s biggest annual fundraiser.
With this year’s third grade cultural event cancellation, we modified the Viking Ship Building Contest with entries in the youth parade. Also this year, students are writing and drawing entries about Syttende Mai. They are due May 17.
And members are being asked to write about their favorite Syttende Mai memories and family traditions.
Without the annual major fundraiser, the lodge has been appreciative of the Stoughton Chamber of Commerce’s online opportunity to donate to groups who normally have fundraising stands or meals during the weekend. We will plan future fundraisers to make up for the event and welcome donations.
Because others are in need and Sons of Norway cares for its community, Mandt Lodge used the Community Support Program offered by the insurance department of Sons of Norway- International.
Mandt Lodge donated $252 to the Second Harvest Adopt-a-Cow Program and Sons of Norway
International gave $200 to Second Harvest to match it. The money was used to buy two week’s
supply of milk for those getting food through Second Harvest.
The lodge has over 233 members and has been recognized at the district and international level as a leader in cultural and youth programs, outreach in the community and offering a variety of sport and social activities. The public is always welcome at any Mandt Lodge activity or trips they host.
As we move forward and are able to plan events and activities again, we welcome the public to
attend. We have set up some fall events on Facebook – subject to restrictions.
The public is encouraged to keep watch on the Chamber’s online calendar at stoughtonwi.com and the lodge’s Facebook page.
For more information, contact lodge president Darlene Arneson at 514-4951 or email arnesonfamily5@gmail.com.