Hometown: Fremont, California
Education: Bachelor of Arts, Major - Liberal Arts, Minor - Music from California State University, Long Beach; California Multiple Subject Credential from California State University - Northridge; Masters of Education, New Professional Studies from George Mason University Fairfax, Virginia
Position: K-1 Multi-age Teacher
School: New Century Charter School
Years in Education: 30
Years in VASD: 7
What inspired you to get into education?
Teaching was something I always knew I would do from a very early age. I played school with my stuffed animals and my sisters (when they would let me) as a little girl, being the teacher of course.
What is like ending your career with doing virtual learning?
While virtual learning was an unexpected turn of events, I have been immensely impressed with the creativity and commitment to learning I’ve seen from the children and their families. Virtual learning challenged me to work in a new way to develop online activities that would engage and provide meaningful learning experiences. I do wish I had had the chance to say goodbye in person to the all the children, colleagues, and parents I was fortunate enough to work with at New Century.
What is a favorite memory of your time in the Verona Area School District?
I came to Verona after teaching for over 20 years in Virginia and California. I was very fortunate to have this special opportunity to become a part of New Century’s unique curriculum and know the joy of working in an historic building. I did especially enjoy our Community Gatherings, a once monthly assembly of our entire school. This was a time to unite as a school community, highlight special happenings and events, and celebrate together. My first grade literacy learners would memorize several new poems to recite each month and it was such fun for me and rest of the school to see their lively performances.
What will you miss about working in the school district?
I will miss the children immensely, the day to day interactions of the classroom family, and the energy of the learning environment. The staff at New Century is an exceptionally talented group of people and I will miss the daily collegiality and camaraderie with people I respect and enjoy. Each year the parents provided an exceptional amount of support, in the classroom volunteering, through fundraising, work on Governance Council, and in countless other ways. Their efforts were critical to success for everyone, and I will miss their partnership.
Why are you retiring now?
The timing for retiring now is right, for me and my family.
What are your plans for retirement?
My husband and I love to travel. When it becomes safe again we have a long list of adventures we plan to take. We’ve traveled extensively throughout Europe in the last few years and hope to go to New Zealand in 2021. We look forward to much more family time as well, watching our four grandchildren as they grow. I love cooking and plan to spend a lot of time in my kitchen. In addition, I am a puzzle fiend, and have a lot of puzzle building ahead.