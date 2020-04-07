A student who started a petition on Change.org to ask Verona Area High School to switch to pass/fail grades had received 864 supporters as of Tuesday, April 7.
By Monday, April 6, right after the first full week of online learning because of the closure of all schools in the state, the school board had granted her request.
VAHS student Siri Flores wrote on the petition that because of school closures, students are missing out on the face-to-face interactions that make learning successful.
“As a student at Verona Area High School, it's extremely hard to get the education we as a student body deserve looking through a screen for five hours a day through ‘digital learning,’” she wrote. “It's extremely stressful not being able to directly communicate with teachers and peers about questions, comments, and concerns we have over material we are attempting to learn.”
Students who signed the petition did so for various reasons – one cited that ADHD was making it difficult to learn without additional support, another cited being a “hands-on” learner struggling with virtual learning.
Another wrote that being given more work through virtual learning than there had been during the school day has caused a lot of stress.
VAHS principal Pam Hammen told the school board during its April 6 meeting she had already spoken to Flores and assured her the district was working on a plan for grading.
“I was able to reach out to that student and say, ‘We’re working on it, just give us a little more time,’” Hammen said. “We’ve got something in the works; I hear you.”