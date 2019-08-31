Stoughton residents from the past will come to life during a graveside performance.
Whispers from the Grave, a fundraiser to benefit the Stoughton Historical Society and Stoughton Village Players, will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Riverside Cemetery on South Page Street.
Twelve actors plan to portray Stoughton residents who helped shape the city’s past and “ordinary people that remind us that famous or forgotten, everyone has a story to tell,” according to a news release.
Participants travel with the actors and visit each resident’s gravesite as they learn the stories. The tour lasts about an hour and has minimal walking over uneven ground.
The characters portrayed include a high school football player, a school teacher named Sara Stoughton, police officer Paul Kraby who was murdered in the 1930s and a Christian temperance women played by Mary Onsager.
“She is real juicy,” said Onsager, who is the costume mistress at the Village Players Theater.
Nancy Hagen, another organizer of the event, researched each character and wrote scripts to reflect period language, Onsager said.
The local actors participating are Kathy Dutilly, Angy Gagliano, Mary Ellen Graf, Parker Hagen, Tony Hill, Linda Hopper, Tim Markle, Tracy Markle, Julie Pophal, Mary Onsager, Fisher Stoychoff and Andrea Wyatt.
Half of the actors plan to portray six residents from noon to 2 p.m., and then the other half will rotate and portray the same six residents from 2-4 p.m.
Onsager hopes people will learn something new about the past residents of Stoughton and come to support the two local organizations.