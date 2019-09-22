Valerie L. Browning, age 53, of Stoughton, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital. She was born on March 19, 1966, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, the daughter of Fred Overstreet and Ella (Merriman) McClellan.
Val graduated from Booker T. Washington High School, Tulsa, Oklahoma, Cottey College and Oklahoma State University. She married D. Mark Browning on July 7, 1988.
Val is survived by her husband, Mark; two sons, D. John Browning and James W. Browning; daughter, Melissa "Missy" L. Browning; and her parents, Fred O. Overstreet and Ella McClellan.
A memorial gathering will be held at Gunderson Stoughton Funeral and Cremation Care, 1358 Hwy. 51 N. at Jackson St., Stoughton, from 4- 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. Private services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial gifts honoring the exceptional stroke center team at St. Mary's Hospital, in particular Val's guardian angel, registered nurse Amanda L., who was with Val for her entire journey.
Donations may be sent to the St. Mary's Foundation, 700 S. Park St., Madison, WI 53715, or visit stmarysfoundation.org or, Stoughton Area EMS, c/o Serena, 2333 Stone Crest Rd., Stoughton, WI 53589.
Online condolences may be made at gundersonfh.com.
