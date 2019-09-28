A Stoughton Girl Scout volunteer received a national honor in August for her work in the local tenth-grade Senior Troop 2797.
Britt Paquette-Fankhauser was recognized with the Girl Scout Appreciation Pin at Badgerland Council’s annual meeting in Madison.
Fellow Stoughton troop leaders Rikki Klassy and Sarah Rosenstein nominated Paquette-Fankhauser, according to a news release.
“Britt has been outstanding in her position as co-leader for her own troop as well as a parent volunteer within my troop (Brownie Troop 2044),” Klassy said. “She is a volunteer that makes things happen and encourages girls and adult volunteer around her.”
Along with coordinating STEM (science, technology, engineering, math), entrepreneurship, civic and outdoor-themed events for the girls, Paquette-Fankhauser empowers her troops to give back to their community, according to a news release.
In recent years, her troop members have built a butterfly garden in Stoughton’s Racetrack Park, and collected items for women and children in need.
“Girl Scouts definitely makes a difference in the lives of girls and the people you’re working with,” Paquette-Fankhauser said. “I have had many opportunities -- travel and different events and badges-- that I wouldn’t have had if I didn’t become a leader, and if my girls hadn’t been involved in Girl Scouts.”
Marci Henderson, Badgerland Council’s CEO, presented the award.
“Without volunteers like Britt, our movement wouldn’t be nearly as impactful,” Henderson said. “Girl Scouts is filled with go-getters, innovators, risk-taker and leaders – and Britt embodies all of these characteristics; she not only serves girls with her time, but also as a role model.”