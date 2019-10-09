'Immigrants in our Own Land'

Jimmy Santiago Baca ran away from the orphanage when he was 13 years old. He learned to read in prison at age 21, and today is a well known poet and social justice advocate. He won The American Book Award, Pushcart Prize and the Hispanic Heritage Award for Literature.

Here is an excerpt from Immigrants in Our Own Land by Jimmy Santiago Baca:

We are born with dreams in our hearts,

looking for better days ahead.

At the gates we are given new papers,

our old clothes are taken

and we are given overalls like mechanics wear.

We are given shots and doctors ask questions.

Then we gather in another room

where counselors orient us to the new land

we will now live in. We take tests.

Some of us were craftsmen in the old world,

good with our hands and proud of our work.

Others were good with their heads.

They used common sense like scholars

use glasses and books to reach the world.

But most of us didn’t finish high school.