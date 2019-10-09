Jimmy Santiago Baca learned to write poetry in prison at the age of 21.
That’s also when he learned to read.
Performing with folk singer Bill Camplin, Michael Hecht will recount poems by Santiago Baca 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16 at the Stoughton Opera House, 381 E. Main St.
All proceeds from the event benefit the Stoughton Opera House.
The work of Chicano-American poet, Santiago Baca, focuses on social justice and marginalized communities. Some of his famous pieces include Immigrants in Our Own Land, Healing Earthquakes and Spring Poems Along the Rio Grande.
Hecht and Camplin’s performance is in honor of National Latino Month. And although Hecht planned the event one year ago, he said the timing is ripe to remind people of Baca’s message of acceptance and looking out for one another.
“We built up walls between our ears,” Hecht said.
Camplin will accompany Hecht’s readings of Baca’s work with music.
For information, call 877-4400.