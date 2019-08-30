The West Koshkonong Fish Boil is back for the 16th year to raise money for nonprofit organizations while celebrating Norwegian cuisine.
This year’s event is set for Friday, Sept. 6. Guests can choose between three dinner times: 4:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. Tickets bought in advance are $15, at the door and carry-out orders are $16, children ages 6 to 12 are $5 and children ages 5 and under are free.
Advanced tickets will be on sale starting 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at The Nordic Nook, All in the Family Hair Care or by contacting the church at 873-9456.
In the past, as many as 400 people have turned out for this event, fish boil committee member Lori Ganshert said.
The menu includes traditionally cooked all you can eat boiled cod but people rarely can find room for seconds, fish boil committee member Sheryl Hanson said.
The fish, red potatoes, carrots and onions are boiled in pillow cases.
“That is how the Norwegians did it, so that is how we do it here,” Ganshert said.
Chefs serve the boiled fish smothered in butter with coleslaw, bread and lefse. Norwegian treats like krumkake, rosettes and sandbakkels will also be served along with milk and coffee.
Kent Peterson, who has been the “boilmaster” for 10 years and involved in the fish boil for 15 years, said the fish is more poached, rather than boiled, so it does not fall apart.
“We have great reviews,” Peterson said.
While guests are waiting for their number to be called, they can listen to live bluegrass gospel music from The Promise Band from the Deerfield/Cambridge area.
These fish boil fundraisers have raised money for organizations like the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Stoughton Special Olympics, the Deerfield Community Center and the University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center.
This year’s proceeds will go to Koshkonong Prairie Historical Society, Free Health Clinic in Stoughton and the Personal Essentials Pantry.