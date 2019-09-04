The VFW is celebrating its first Salute to Service fundraiser 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8.
Funds raised from the pig roast, raffle and donations will be split among the Stoughton Fire Department, Stoughton Police Department, Stoughton EMS and the VFW.
“We don’t forget (that 9/11) happened 18 years ago,” Sherri Barrett, senior vice commander said. “These men and women still put their lives on the line every single day – fighting fires, routine traffic stops, picking up someone due to a car accident or with our VFW members that fought overseas.”
There will be a brief ceremony at 1 p.m. with a moment of silence, and the Cub Scouts will post the colors. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Dan Connerry from Veterans Services plans to be present to answer questions and provide information on veteran resources and benefits.
JL Richards plans to donate all the food for the event, including a full pig roast. Barrett said the roast will include all the fixings, usually potato salad, a zesty pasta salad and bread. The price of the meal is $12 for adults, $10 for first responders, veterans and seniors and $8 for children 10 years old and younger.
“If you leave the VFW hungry it is your own fault,” Barrett said with a laugh.
There will be outdoor games like cornhole and ladder toss in addition to a 50/50 raffle and a booze basket prize, with music from a DJ throughout.
“We are hoping (the event) continues to get bigger so we can expand it and be able to donate more money next time,” Barrett said.