"This town is beautiful," said Madlen Breckbill, at the city's first Chamber Music Festival. The festival occurred at the Stoughton Opera House on Saturday, Aug. 17 and Monday, Aug. 19.
She went on to describe the small town feel and the Victorian houses. Breckbill who organized the festival from abroad graduated from Stoughton High School in 2010.
The first program "Bach and Brahms, Immersed in a Golden Glow" had four performances on Saturday. And the second program "From Stoughton with Love: A Musical Fusion of Norway and America" had seven performances on Monday, Aug. 19.