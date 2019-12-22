With an additional vehicle, Stoughton Public Transit’s shared ride taxi service will be extending its hours.
“We’re trying to extend the hours because of the demand,” Mayor Tim Swadley said at a meeting of the Common Council on Dec. 10.
City finance director Jamin Friedl pointed out on a random Tuesday alone there were 111 rides.
Ald. Sid Boersma (Dist. 1) said that while he supported the increase in hours, there was a growing need for transport within the city and to Madison and other locations. He hoped to consider the possibility of buses or other types of mass transit at future meetings, a sentiment Swadley agreed with.
The state Department of Transportation contracts with the Running, Inc. company for the service. It picks up 50% of the cost, and the rest is recouped in fares.
The fares will not increase for riders, staying the same at $4.50 per ride for regular rides and $3.50 for seniors or people who are legally disabled, with fees of $1 per mile outside the city limits.