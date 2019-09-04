The Stoughton Heritage Garden Club chose the home of Suzanne and Eric Larsen at 131 S. Prairie St. as the August Yard of the Month. Suzanne shared that they have been developing the gardens at this spacious corner location since moving there three years ago. The property is so extensive that it is actually comprised of several smaller areas, each having its own unique microhabitat. As a result, the landscape design for these areas is planned around a unifying theme. The south side pictured in the photo is anchored by cream colored hydrangeas, with echinacea, day lilies, liatris, and sedums for seasonal contrast and color. Plans for further expanding the gardens include incorporating more native plants in the near future. The Stoughton Heritage Garden Club meets on the third Tuesday of the month. For additional details, please see www.facebook.com/StoughtonGardenClub/.