Susan E. Molenda,"Sue" (nee Owen), died peacefully on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 at the age of 74.
Beloved wife of Jim for 53 years. Loving mom of Sherry (Dan) Zurawik and Kerri Molenda.
Proud Grammie of Tori, Teagan and Sydney. Sister of Kay, Mike and the late Ann. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Sue was an active member of Beta Sigma Phi.
Born in Champagne, Illinois. Raised in Stoughton. Currently resided in Greenfield where she also died.
Services took place at St. Matthias Catholic Church in Milwaukee on Tuesday, Sept. 17.
Memorial contributions appreciated to www.yellandtell.com.
