Kids can act like the solar system and learn about propulsion, forces and other space topics at Stoughton Public Library’s summer program finale.
The interactive show, “My Mother the Astronaut,” by the Traveling Lantern Theater Company is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at the library, bringing an end to the reading challenge that has been running since June 1.
From 6:30-7 p.m., before the performance, the Stoughton Culver’s will be providing free ice cream sundaes. Everyone is free to come to the event and no registration is required.
Kids were able to set their own goals for reading this year, and are able to change them until Friday, Aug. 9. Saturday, Aug. 10, is the last day to turn in hours. This year, around 675 kids participated, which children’s librarian Amanda Bosky said was in line with the normal number of around 700.
“We started with about how many minutes per day do you think you want to read and then we guided them to how many hours that translated into for the whole summer,” Bosky said.
Participants received a coupon to Pizza Hut when they signed up and a pass to Eugsters’ petting zoo when they reached their halfway goal. If they finish their goal, they will receive a free book.
Children from infants to those going into sixth grade could participate in the summer program with younger children being read to, Bosky explained.
“Participating in the program or finishing your goal is not required, anybody can come who’s interested,” Bosky said. “We just like to have something fun for the kids to look forward to and a nice tie in to ‘Yeah for you, you read this summer, we’re so proud of you!’”
Bosky is looking forward to next year’s nation-wide theme of fairy tales and the fun events it could bring.