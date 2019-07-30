As families start purchasing supplies for the upcoming school year, the Stoughton Lions Club is asking people to consider donating some supplies to local children.
The Stuff The Bus event, which literally stuffs a bus with school supplies and books for local school children, is 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10 at the Walmart parking lot, 2600 Hwy. 138.
Last year, the event brought in around $5,000 worth of school supplies, said Stoughton Lions’ Club member Mike Niedfeldt, including 101 backpacks, 30 calculators, 506 spiral notebooks and 295 glue sticks. Every year, the amount of supplies increases, and Niedfeldt said he hopes it continues to grow.
“There are more people in Stoughton, that need (these supplies) more than we realize,” he said.
If someone is not able to donate supplies on Saturday, there are drop off bins around the city at City Hall, Blackhawk Credit Union, McFarland State Bank and LifeTime Dentistry until Thursday, Aug. 10.
This year, the school district has outlined specific supplies most in need, including backpacks (large and small), Kleenex, wet wipes, markers, hand held pencil sharpeners, index cards and ziplock bags.
Some families bring their children and walk through the bus to see all the supplies donated by their neighbors and other community members.
“Parents want to teach their kids that giving is important and that not everybody has everything,” said Nedfeldt.
Families who would like school supplies are asked to contact the principal at their child’s school.
For more information on supplies needed, visit Stoughton Lions’ Club Facebook page at Stoughton Lions Club 27-D1.