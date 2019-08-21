Throw a ball, toss a stick and let your pup cool off while simultaneously raising money for the Stoughton Police Department K-9 fund.
The annual dog swim fundraiser is back from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Troll Beach, 401 Mandt Pkwy.
All dogs are welcome to the event and can spend the day swimming and playing at the local beach. This is the fourth year of the event that gets bigger each year and every penny of proceeds goes to the K-9 fund, Officer Chad O’Neil said.
“The (K-9) program is funded completely by donations,” O’Neil said. “I think that says a lot about this city and their support for the program.”
The fund provides money for police canine Ole’s basic needs and training, as well as for another police dog after Ole retires.
Tabby and Jack’s pet supply store employees plan to be at the beach offering $10 nail trims for dogs and raffle baskets. Claws 2 Paws Animal Supply pet store, which has donated dog food for Ole since 2013, will also raffle off gift baskets and donate all proceeds from store Saturday and Sunday dog washes to the K-9 fund. Pups Unleashed will also be at the event to provide information on doggy day care.
Pizza Pit will have food available for purchase, and Paul (PJ) Johnson, SPD police officer and part-time DJ, will be on site spinning tunes.
“We’ll probably hear ‘Who let the dogs out,’ 100 times,” O’Neil said with a laugh.
And of course, the main attraction, Ole will be present.
Ole has been on duty since 2013 and will likely be around for another two or three years before retirement, O’Neil said. Ole assists with police department duties such as narcotics detection, tracking and apprehension.
Ole lives at home with officer O’Neil, who said they are together 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
“If I am working, he is working. If I’m on vacation, he is on vacation,” O’Neil said. “We are best buds.”
Last year, the event raised roughly $2,000 for the K-9 program, and O’Neil said the police department hopes those numbers continue to grow.