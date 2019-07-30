The Stoughton Police Department will host the inaugural National Night Out from 5-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Nordic Ridge Park, 1300 Hoel Ave.
The family-friendly event will include bounce houses, tug-of-war against officers, a DJ, “dunk a cop” and Ole the K9. There will be free burgers, hot dogs, chips and water for attendees.
Police chief Greg Leck said the event gets people out in the evening and getting to know their neighbors, which is critical to helping keep neighborhoods crime-free.
“That is the best defense of crime there is,” he said. “Knowing their neighbors and looking out for each other.”
The event is also meant to “enhance the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement,” according to a SPD news release. Leck said the department has a good relationship with the community, but the inaugural National Night Out is an additional tool.
“This is one more way for (the police department) to interact and to show the community that we are here as a partner,” said Leck.
The nationwide event started in 1984, and since then, other area police departments have hosted events for years on the same night.
“Millions of neighbors take part in National Night Out across thousands of communities from all fifty states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide,” the NNO website states.
Organizer Brooke Schmidt, the department’s community service officer, along with co-organizers Officer Kyle Knoeck and Officer Todd Dovichi said this event would not be possible without local sponsors.