The Stoughton Fire Department is adding a side scan sonar machine for its rescue boat.
The Hummingbird Solex 15 uses sound to find things in the murky water, which can be useful for rescue and recovery. Chief Scott Wegner said the fire department has been going on water rescues more often and the sonar is a useful tool.
“We are glad we have it,” Wegner said. “But we hope we never have to use it,”
Hopefully, he said, the sonar will also help prevent damage to the bottom of the rescue boat in shallow water. The boat is expected to operate wherever it needs to operate, but without sonar, the water depth is unknown.
“You never know if it is 18 inches deep or 40 feet deep,” Wegner said.
There is a Madison dive team and a fire marine and trail enforcement with Dane County, but the SFD will likely get on the water faster in the Yahara RIver and Lake Kegonsa, Wegner said.
Wegner said the sonar was funded by donations from the community totaling $4,000. The donations most came from individuals and a dance fundraiser.