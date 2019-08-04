Two Stoughton Center for the Arts’ dance students traveled to Las Vegas in July to compete at Hollywood Vibe Dance Competition Nationals.

Grace LeBeau, age 15, and Madelyn Moline, age 14 completed with more than 100 teen soloists. Moline placed eighth for her solo and LeBeau placed first overall, winning the title of Best Teen Solo in the nation.

The duo, previously competed in St. Louis and Chicago at one of the many Regional Hollywood Vibe Conventions and Competitions.

Then, they decided in the spring of this year that they were going to Las Vegas and immediately began preparing for the higher level of competition.

They spent the week taking dance classes in various disciplines and competing their solos for the Teen Solo National Competition.