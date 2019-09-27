During Kegonsa Elementary School’s STEM Night students experimented through 12 science stations.
Principal Erin Conrad and senior research scientist Yolanda Stypula organized the event on Thursday, Sept. 26.
“The event sparks students interest in science,” Stypula said. “This can steer what books they want to read and what classes they will take in high school.”
Stypula is a senior research scientist at Promega and volunteers from the biotechnology company ran the stations.
