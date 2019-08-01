The Stoughton Aqua Racers finished 17th in the team standings with 267.5 points at the Wisconsin 12 and Under Long Course (50-Meter) State Championship Swim Meet.
The three-day meet wrapped up Sunday, July 28, at Madison Aquatic Club.
The host program won the team title with 1,925 points.
Jenna Koel, 10, earned a silver medal in the girls 10 and under division’s 50-meter butterfly, as she clocked in at 35.14 seconds.
Koel also finished eighth in the 100 butterfly (1:27.95), ninth in the 50 backstroke (39.88) and 400 freestyle (5:47.90), 10th in the 200 freestyle (2:46.59) and 12th in the 50 freestyle (33.57) for STAR.
Ainsley Gerard, 10, placed eighth in the 50 backstroke (39.85), 50 butterfly (37.15) and 100 backstroke (1:25.74). Gerard was also 10th in the 400 freestyle (5:49.14), 12th in the 100 freestyle (1:15.82) and 13th in the 200 freestyle (2:49.81) for the Aqua Racers.
STAR’s Cheyenne Borroughs, 11, finished fifth in the girls 11-12 200-meter breaststroke (2:56.54) and seventh in the 100 breaststroke (1:24.31).
Borroughs was also 12th in the 50 breaststroke (38.84) and 16th in the 400 individual medley (6:03.85).
Julian Callender, 12, placed fifth in the boys 11-12 50 breaststroke with a time of 38.09 seconds.
Callender also took seventh in the 100 breaststroke (1:25.35) and 200 breaststroke (3:07.17). He tied for 17th in the 50 freestyle (30.96), finished 22nd in the 50 butterfly (35.32), and was 35th in the 100 freestyle (1:12.72) for STAR.
A select group of Aqua Racers will compete in the Thursday, Aug. 1 through Sunday, Aug. 4 at the 13 and Over Long Course State Championship Meet, held at the Walter Schroeder Aquatic Center in Brown Deer.