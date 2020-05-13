Leaders of Stoughton Little League have yet to make a decision about whether a shortened season is possible before they pull the plug on playing ball this summer.
“Our intent is to do everything we can to play some sort of a baseball season,” said Sara Knickmeier, president of Stoughton Little League. “We don’t want to cancel the season too early. We don’t have anything making the clock tick for us.”
Little League in Stoughton includes players from kindergarten through sixth grade. There are 215 players signed up for the 2020 season.
Knickmeier said SLL has been in discussions with other Little League organizations – including those in Madison, Oregon and Verona – about what safety measures will be needed if the baseball season can resume at some point. Madison Little League is scheduling a meeting with Public Health Dane County to discuss if a season this summer is possible and what safety measures might be required.
“We are looking for guidance so when we can return to baseball, we can do it the best and safely,” Knickmeier said.
Gov. Tony Evers’ “Safer at Home” order is in effect until May 26. Little League organizations are at the mercy of the Badger Bounce Back plan and Centers for Disease Control guidelines. Social distancing guidelines currently limit the number of people who can gather to 10 or less. When the state reaches Phase 2 of the Badger Bounce Back plan, the number of people in attendance at a youth baseball game rises to 50 or less.
A meeting with Public Health Dane County could provide guidance, but won’t be the only aspect SLL weighs in its decision. Knickmeier said the league is monitoring the Badger Bounce Back plan guidelines and other state mandates.
“I don’t feel like that (meeting with Public Health Dane County) will be our only decision-maker,” she said.
Knickmeier said SLL has access to the baseball fields through the end of July.
“We can be really flexible with our schedules,” she said. “That may be the advantage of being a smaller Little League.”
The end-of-season tournaments in late June and early July are still scheduled for now. If there is a shortened season, Knickmeier said the tournaments would have to be pushed back.