The Stoughton Area Youth Soccer Association is working to finalize refunds after the Wisconsin Youth Soccer Association announced the cancellation of the spring season on April 30 due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.
Brook Johnson, president of the Stoughton Area Youth Soccer Association, said players registered for spring-only seasons will get full refunds and the organization is still working on the refund amount for full-season players.
Johnson said SAYSA is still uncertain about how much the organization will be refunded for player fees from WYSA and the Madison Area Youth Soccer Association.
WYSA has suspended all activities through June 30, which means Stoughton teams and coaches are prohibited from running in-person practices or games. Stoughton had 225 players signed up to play this spring.
One exception WYSA has granted is for virtual or at-home training, which the club is offering through videos and challenges on social media channels.
“No practices or coach interaction is allowed except for online training,” Johnson said. “We started to post trainings to our Facebook page to keep players active at home.”
Tryout dates are set by MAYSA, in conjunction with WYSA. The earliest Stoughton could host tryouts would be July 13.