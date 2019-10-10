Girls from the Stoughton area, McFarland, Madison and Waunakee gathered for a Girls Hockey Jamboree hosted by the Stoughton Youth Hockey Association (SYHA) on Saturday, October 5.
The Jamboree was coordinated by SYHA Girls Director Doug Ihlenfeldt as part of national and statewide efforts to introduce more girls to hockey and encourage them to continue to play. Skaters also participated in skills events at the tournament.
“Girls hockey is growing in popularity,” Ihlenfeldt said in a press release obtained by the Courier Hub. “We were excited to join the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) in promoting opportunities for girls to participate in hockey. We hope this becomes an annual event to kick off the hockey season.”
SYHA also launched a new Never Too Late program designed for boys and girls ages 9 to 13 interested in learning the game but have not yet played organized hockey.
Participants learned skating basics, puck handling, shooting and game rules through a balance of technical teaching time and less-structured games. The program concluded Oct. 5 with an obstacle course.
“Hockey is a great game, and we wanted to make sure kids of all ages and abilities felt comfortable trying the sport,” SYHA Director of Hockey Operations James Hovland said in the press release. “Our goal was to help each participant learn the basic skills of hockey and grow a passion for this great game. The program was exclusively for those that had no previous organized hockey experience, so we tried to create a fun, safe and low-pressure environment.
Both events were held at the Mandt Center, which helped sponsor the programs by providing free ice time and skates.
SYHA is currently accepting registration for its popular Learn to Skate program, held Saturday mornings at the Mandt Center. The first session begins Nov. 2 and runs for eight weeks. More details are available at the SYHA website, www.stoughtonhockey.com.