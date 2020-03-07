For the third year in a row, Stoughton will wrestle for a Division 1 team state championship.
The two-time defending state champion Vikings never trailed in their 45-24 quarterfinal win over Neenah and their 42-19 semifinal victory over Kaukauna on Friday, March 6, at the UW Field House in Madison.
Third-seed Stoughton (23-2) will battle top-seeded Mukwonago (25-1-1) for the state championship at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 7. The Indians beat the Vikings 48-25 at the Zelinski Memorial Duals on Jan. 25.
“We’re going to do some things differently, because they took advantage of some weight classes the first time,” Stoughton coach Dan Spilde said. “We’re a different team with Braeden Whitehead, and we have some guys down to weights where they’re more comfortable, and some guys we can move around.”
Stoughton 42, Kaukauna 19
The Vikings started the dual against the second-seeded Galloping Ghosts (13-3) on the right foot by winning the coin flip, breaking a string of bad luck that allowed them to lock in the lineups.
“We hadn’t won the flip in five years here,” Spilde said. “It’s amazing how much of a difference that makes. We got to recreate the state championship match with Nicolar (Rivera), then that set up the big match for (Alex) Wicks.”
Stoughton won the first four matches to take a 14-0 lead.
Brandt Spilde (182 pounds) scored three points in the second period against state qualifier Griffin Bekish and stayed on top over the final three minutes for a 3-2 decision.
“I like riding. I’ve always been pretty decent at it,” Brandt Spilde said. “I also wrestle Brooks (Empey) in practice, so everybody else feels small compared to him.”
State qualifier Rudy Detweiler (195) scored a takedown with 23 seconds left in overtime to win 9-7 over 182-pound state qualifier Trevor Stuyvenberg.
State champion Brooks Empey (220) improved to 55-1 on the season with an 18-3 technical fall against Alex Ashauer. State qualifier Griffin Empey (285) scored a decisive takedown in the third period to beat Brodie Schiedermayer 5-4.
Chance Suddeth (106) lost to state champion Greyson Clark by 14-2 major decision, and Ethan Peterson (113) was pinned in 3:19 by two-time state medalist Jaden Verhagen.
In a rematch of the 120-pound state title match six days previous, Rivera dominated his way to a 21-6 tech fall of Mason Campshure. Rivera jumped over Campshure for the final takedown to improve to 50-0 on the season and 108-0 in his prep career.
“At the time I was really hyped and he was really low,” Rivera said. “I love doing things people won’t expect, because they work 99% of the time.”
Alex Wicks (126) was almost pinned in the first period, but fought back to pin Mason Nickel in 3:30 and extend the Vikings’ lead to 25-10.
“Instead of holding back and not taking risks, I went for it all,” Wicks said. “I had a hard time getting out of cradles early in the match, but I saw an opening for a headlock and took it.”
State qualifier Trenton Dow (132) lost 3-0 to state champ Jager Eisch, but Trent Carpenter (138) scored nine of the 11 points in the third period to beat Teaken Leon 13-8.
Whitehead (145) clinched the Stoughton’s spot in the state championship by pinning Logan Stumpf in 55 seconds.
“I needed to destroy him in the first period,” Whitehead said. “I get tired quicker because I haven’t had a bunch of matches to condition me, so the key was getting it over early.”
Whitehead had not competed since January because of fears of further ligament damage to his left knee.
“Some guys would’ve hung it up and walked away, but he’s too big of a team player to do that,” Dan Spilde said of Whitehead. “His pin was big because if he doesn’t get that, it’s still anybody’s game.”
The Vikings won two of the final three matches for good measure.
Gavin Model, the bronze medalist at 145, bumped up a weight class and defeated 152-pound fourth-place winner Titus Hammen 9-5.
Luke Mechler, the bronze medalist at 152, bumped up to 170 and won by 20-5 tech fall over Drew Wendzicki.
Luke Spilde (160) was pinned by Clay Wendzick in 4:52.
Stoughton 45, Neenah 24
The Vikings also won nine of the 14 matches against the sixth-seeded Rockets (10-4).
Dow (132) pinned Charlie Alft in 1:11, Rivera (120) pinned Nick Novak in 1:21 and Mechler (170) started the dual with a pin of Bryce Cook in 1:25.
Model (145) won by 16-0 tech fall over Austin Lewis and Brooks Empey (220) each won by 16-0 tech fall. Luke Spilde (160) won by 15-0 tech fall.
Carpenter (138) scored the first seven points and the final five points in a 13-4 major decision over Ramon Manka-Wigfall. Brandt Spilde (182) dominated his way to a 10-2 major decision over Davin Munoz, and Suddeth (106) scored five points in the third period to earn a 9-1 major decision over Evan Piechocki.
Whitehead (145) scored the first seven points against fifth-place medalist Drake Hayward, but couldn’t hang on in a 10-9 loss. Wicks (126) lost 8-4 to state qualifier Jayden Sheppard.
Rose Ann Marshall (113) Luke Pugh (195) and Tony Hohol (285) lost by pin.