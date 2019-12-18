Stoughton flexed its muscles en route to winning the Devils Duals on Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Woodside Complex Dome in Wisconsin Dells.
A day earlier, the Vikings cruised to a 56-18 road win over Badger South Conference foe Monroe.
Devils Duals
The Vikings improved to 12-0 in dual competition with wins over Fond du Lac (67-12), Kewaskum (63-12), Kimberly (60-12), Hudson (64-10) and Burlington (46-23).
Stoughton’s Chance Suddeth (106 pounds), Luke Mechler (160), Rudy Detweiler (195) and Brooks Empey (220) went 5-0 on the day.
Mechler pinned Kewaskum’s Jadon Rhoads in 9 seconds, Kimberly’s Bryce Budiac in 1:34 and Fond du Lac’s Josiah Streblow in 3:34. He won by 21-6 technical fall against Hudson’s Peter Hansen and won a 16-6 major decision over Burlington’s Cody Welker.
Suddeth pinned Kimberly’s Aidan Fonder in 1:02, Burlington’s Nolan Myszkewicz in 1:18, Fond du Lac’s Joe Herrera in 4 minutes and Hudson’s AJ Henn in 4:47. He received a forfeit victory against Kewaskum.
Detweiler pinned Kimberly’s Zach Arendt in 28 seconds, Kewaskum’s Jessaiah Martinson in 50 seconds and Burlington’s Zach Wallace in 55 seconds. He beat Hudson’s Ben Steltzner 7-4 and received a forfeit victory against Fond du Lac.
Brooks Empey pinned Kewaskum’s Jordan Mixon in 32 seconds, Burlington’s Zeke Tiedt in 40 seconds and Hudson’s Ryan Rambo in 1:40. He received forfeit victories against Fond du Lac and Kimberly.
Stoughton’s Nicolar Rivera also went undefeated. He pinned Burlington’s Grant Koenen in 50 seconds and Kimberly’s Brady McConnell in 1:26 at 126 pounds, and pinned Hudson’s Matthew Feia in 2:35 at 132. Rivera received a forfeit victory at 126 against Kewaskum.
Rose Ann Marshall (113), Ethan Peterson (120), Trenton Dow (138), Gavin Model (145), Brandt Spilde (182) and Griffin Empey (285) finished with 4-1 records.
Marshall pinned Hudson’s Nick Fish in 1:04 and Fond du Lac’s Dallas Mendoza in 3:21. He also beat Kimberly’s Matt Godin 10-3 and received a forfeit victory against Kewaskum. Burlington’s Ty Kiesler defeated Marshall 8-2.
Peterson pinned Hudson’s Riley Steltzner in 3:19 and won major decisions over Fond du Lac’s Logan Schmitz (9-0) and Kimberly’s Gabriel Rodriguez (13-4). He received a forfeit victory against Kewaskum. Burlington’s Jaden Bird won a 12-3 major decision over Peterson.
Dow pinned Kewaskum’s Mason Pomeroy in 1:09 and won a 16-1 tech fall over Hudson’s Bryce Hunsberger. He won a 14-12 tiebreaker decision over Fond du Lac’s Tristan Lakey and defeated Kimberly’s Charlie Hart 4-3. Burlington’s Ben Stevenson defeated Dow 6-4 in overtime.
Model pinned Burlington’s Owen Shenkenberg in 1:19, Fond du Lac’s Brayden Eigenbrodt in 1:35 and Hudson’s Joey Sullivan in 3:04. He won by 15-0 tech fall over Kimberly’s Max Sanderfoot, but lost 9-3 to Kewaskum’s Braeden Scoles.
Spilde pinned Kimberly’s Deiondre Williams in 2:44, and won 5-1 over Kewaskum’s Kannon Muckerheide and 7-4 over Hudson’s Hank Gierke. He received a forfeit victory against Fond du Lac, but lost 6-2 to Burlington’s Qwade Gehring.
Griffin Empey pinned Kewaskum’s Sam Gauthier in 52 seconds, Hudson’s Dakota Rose in 2:14 and Burlington’s Dalton Baumeister in 3:26. He beat Kimberly’s Will Hammen 5-4, but was pinned in the first period by Fond du Lac’s Joe Schmitz.
Alex Wicks finished the day 3-1 at two different weight classes. He pinned Fond du Lac’s Tristan Forsberg in 1:11 and Burlington’s Nathaniel Cortez in 4:34 at 132, and pinned Hudson’s Graeme Anderson in 2:22 at 126. Kimberly’s Karsen Otis pinned Wicks in the first period of their 132-pound bout.
Trent Carpenter (170) went 3-2. He pinned Kimberly’s Brandon Gardner in 37 seconds, Kewaskum’s Isaiah George in 2:24 and Fond du Lac’s Jon Vanna in 3:06. Burlington’s Ben Kumprey and Hudson’s Jacob Hansen pinned Carpenter in the first period.
Coltin Suddeth pinned Fond du Lac’s Dante Santana at the 2:39 mark of their 126-pound match.
Kewaskum’s Nathan Heberer pinned Cael Steinmetz in the second period of their 132-pound bout.
Jacob Gibson (152) lost 10-4 to Kewaskum’s Braden Maertz, lost major decisions to Burlington’s Max Ehlen (11-3) and Hudson’s Leo Draveling (9-1), and was pinned in the second period by Fond du Lac’s Issac Ortegon.
Stoughton 56, Monroe 18The Vikings moved to 2-0 in Badger South Conference duals with a rout of the Cheesemakers.
Carpenter (160) pinned Max Patterson in 35 seconds, Coltin Suddeth (132) pinned Zack Roper in 1:59, and Dow (145) pinned Dakota Wickstrum in 3:19.
Mechler (170) won an 11-3 major decision over Patrick Rielly, and Chance Suddeth (113) won a 9-1 major decision over Garrett Voegeli.
Peterson (120) defeated Kyle Haldiman 12-6, and Spilde (182) earned an escape to beat Alex Witt 1-0.
Wicks (126), Model (152), Detweiler (195) and Brooks Empey (220) received forfeit victories. Ramsey Winton (106), Steinmetz (138) and Griffin Empey (285) lost via pin.