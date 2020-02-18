Stoughton took the first step in its bid to win a third consecutive Division 1 team state championship by cruising to the title at the Sun Prairie Regional.
The Vikings racked up 273 points on Saturday, Feb. 15, qualifying themselves for a matchup against team sectional host Janesville Craig on Tuesday, Feb. 18.
Twelve of Stoughton’s 14 wrestlers qualified for the individual Oconomowoc Sectional on Saturday, Feb. 22. Chance Suddeth (106 pounds), Nicolar Rivera (120), Trenton Dow (132), Gavin Model (145), Luke Mechler (152), Luke Spilde (160), Rudy Detweiler (195) and Brooks Empey (220) won regional titles.
Rivera remained undefeated at 37-0 after pinning Monona Grove/McFarland’s Blare Wood in 1:49 and Fort Atkinson’s Sawyer Brandenburg in 11 seconds.
Mechler pinned Sun Prairie’s Dominick Stroede in 47 seconds and Monona Grove/McFarland’s Zachary Gunderson in 1:26. Empey pinned Sun Prairie’s Blaine Moore in 51 seconds and won a 6-0 decision over Fort Atkinson’s Mika Gutoski. Both Vikings improved to 45-1 on the season.
Model (42-4) pinned Sun Prairie’s Quinn Hess in 1:36 and won by 17-1 technical fall over Oregon’s Owen Heiser.
Suddeth (41-6) pinned Madison La Follette’s Irie Jackson in 1:08 and Oconomowoc’s Holden Willett in 3:35.
Dow (36-10) pinned Kettle Moraine’s Charlie Weber in 2:13 and Fort Atkinson’s Aiden Worden in 2:38.
Detweiler (23-3) pinned Oconomowoc’s Dean Loppnow in 1:24 and beat Fort Atkinson’s Jacob Horvatin 6-2.
Luke Spilde (14-3) won by 18-1 tech fall over Kettle Moraine’s Parker Schlueter and pinned Oregon’s Cooper King in 1:33.
Brandt Spilde (34-13) finished second at 170 for the Vikings. He pinned Oregon’s Karl Brooks in 1:29 and lost to Oconomowoc’s Lincoln Willett 4-3 in the championship match, but bounced back to beat La Follette’s Jackson Mankowski 4-2 in the second-place bout.
Alex Wicks (126), Trent Carpenter (138) and Griffin Empey (285) each placed third to qualify for sectionals.
Wicks (24-19) pinned Monona Grove/McFarland’s Cole Weaver in 1:13, and bounced back from a loss to La Follette’s Dominic Flores by pinning Sun Prairie’s Anthony Welch at the 1:21 mark of the third-place match.
Carpenter (20-13) had a roller-coaster day. He won a 10-2 major decision over Sun Prairie’s Richard Quintana, lost 7-0 to Oregon’s Michael Schliem, pinned La Follette’s Judah Sparkman at the 1:42 mark of the third-place match, then lost by pin to Fort Atkinson’s Tristin Trevino in the second-place bout.
Griffin Empey (33-14) lost to Oconomowoc’s Garner Simmons 2-1, but bounced back to pin Fort Atkinson’s Dorian Burhans at the 1:50 mark of the third-place match.
Ryan Lamers (182) was one spot away from qualifying in fifth place. He lost by pin to Monona Grove/McFarland’s Connor Fraiser, bounced back to beat Sun Prairie’s Isaiah Abernathy-Duewel 11-4 in the fifth-place match, and lost to Oregon’s Tyler Wald 6-2 in the fourth-place bout.
Ramsey Winton (113) lost both of his matches.