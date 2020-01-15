Six pins, four forfeit victories, three decisions and a technical fall added up to a first this season for the Stoughton wrestling team.
The Vikings shut out rival Oregon 74-0 at home Tuesday, Jan. 14.
Stoughton improved to 15-0 overall and 5-0 in Badger South Conference duals.
“It was a great environment with youth night, and the guys were excited to wrestle,” Stoughton coach Bob Empey said. “It’s nice to see our energy back and watch us come together as a unit. Everybody wanted to score points.”
Coltin Suddeth started the dual with a pin of Dakota Brown at the 1:01 mark of their 120-pound match. Nicolar Rivera bumped up to 132 and scored eight takedowns before pinning Alex Vieaux in 1:37.
Trenton Dow (138) earned a hard-fought 2-0 decision over Michael Schliem. Dow took down Schliem a minute into the match and remained in control for the remaining five minutes.
Gavin Model (145) won by 19-3 tech fall over Owen Heiser. Model scored 19 of the final 20 points to end the match at the 5:10 mark.
Braeden Whitehead (152) held on for a 3-1 win over Seth Niday. It was Whitehead’s second match of the season and the first to go the full six minutes.
After a scoreless first period, Whitehead scored an escape and a takedown in the second. Niday also had an escape in the second, and nearly scored a takedown in the final seconds of the bout.
Luke Mechler (160) controlled the head of Cooper King en route to a pin in 1:43.
Luke Spilde (170) beat Karl Brooks 7-1. Spilde scored two takedowns in the first period to lead 4-1, then added another takedown and an escape in the third.
Brandt Spilde (182) pinned Tyler Wald in 42 seconds, and Chance Suddeth (106) pinned Ryan Payne in 41 seconds.
Rose Ann Marshall (113) recorded four takedowns of Ramiro Ramos before a pin at the 3:28 mark to finish off the dual.
Alex Wicks (126), Luke Pugh (195), Brooks Empey (220) and Griffin Empey (285) received forfeit victories for the Vikings.