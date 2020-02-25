Stoughton entered the Division 1 Oconomowoc Sectional with wrestlers at 12 of the 14 weight classes.
The Vikings will have wrestlers at half of the weight classes at the individual state tournament after a strong showing in Oconomowoc on Saturday, Feb. 22, with the hopes of adding to its state-record 51 state champions.
Stoughton 120-pounder Nicolar Rivera will look to follow up his 106-pound state title last season by staying undefeated in his prep career. Rivera earned his 100th career victory with a forfeit win over Janesville Craig’s Juan Armas to start the sectional, then went on to pin Lake Geneva Badger’s Robert Zilskie in 2:57 and Milton’s Royce Nilo at the 3:59 mark of their championship bout.
“It’s a really cool accomplishment,” Rivera said of reaching 100 wins, “but it’s really just another step along the way.”
Rivera (44-0) will face Nicolet junior Aaron Johnson (28-15) in the first round at state, which begins Thursday, Feb. 27, at the Kohl Center in Madison. Competition is slated to start at 3 p.m.
Juniors Luke Mechler (152) and Brooks Empey (220) enter the state tournament with 49-1 records.
Mechler pinned Janesville Craig’s Aiden Romack in 45 seconds and Oregon’s Seth Niday in 3:23 in his first two sectional matches, then recorded 12 takedowns in a 25-10 technical fall over Monona Grove/McFarland’s Zachary Gunderson in the championship match.
Mechler, the state runner-up at 145 last year, will face Holmen junior Carter Vetsch (46-6) in the first round.
“It’s really just another tournament,” Mechler said. “People like to hype it up because it’s state, but the game plan is going to stay the same for me, no matter who I wrestle.”
Empey qualified for his third state tournament with three first-period pins. He took down Milton’s Jordan Hergert in 34 seconds, Delavan-Darien’s Logan Hermann in 42 seconds and Fort Atkinson’s Mika Gutoski in 1:38.
Empey will face New Berlin West/Eisenhower junior Noah Nieberle (25-13) in the first round.
“I’ve kept the same mindset throughout this season,” Empey said. “I have to go one match at a time, and there’s four more to get.”
Senior Gavin Model (145) also won a sectional title for the Vikings. He pinned Janesville Craig’s Sebastian Getchell in 3:09 and Lake Geneva Badger’s Brandon Martinez in 1:46, then beat Oregon’s Owen Heiser by 17-1 tech fall in the championship match.
Model (46-4) did not place at state last season, but will look to get off to a good start against Kenosha Bradford/Reuther senior Cole Ramos (38-4) in the first round.
“We’ve put in all of the work all year, so there’s no need to recreate the wheel at state,” Model said. “I just have to keep working, stay in shape, keep moving and stay on offense.”
Sophomore Trent Dow (132), junior Rudy Detweiler (195) and freshman Griffin Empey (285) each qualified for state with second-place finishes at the sectional.
Dow beat Milton’s Zak Shore by 23-8 tech fall and Delavan-Darien’s Owen Chelminiak 4-1 before falling by 10-0 major decision to Lake Geneva Badger’s Jake Stritesky in the championship match. He secured his state spot after Chelminiak won his semifinal wrestleback.
Dow (39-11) will take on West Bend East senior Cayden Henschel (43-1) in his first match at state.
“At Stoughton, it’s the standard to make it to state,” Dow said. “I’m going there expecting to win by taking it one match at a time and listening to my coaches.”
Detweiler will also be making his first appearance after nearly winning a sectional title. He pinned Milton’s Caleb Peters in 2:09 and beat Beloit Memorial’s Tyler Sireci 10-7, then lost to Janesville Craig’s Mitchell Schumann 7-6 in the championship match despite Schumann only recording one takedown.
“I really wanted to win the last match because it would’ve given me a better seed at state,” Detweiler said. “I want to get in the top six and place, but winning is the ultimate goal.”
Detwiler (26-4) secured his state berth after Sireci won his semifinal wrestleback, and will look to upset undefeated Neenah senior Marshall Kools (40-0) in the first round.
Griffin Empey pinned Janesville Craig’s Braeden Hopkins in 3:33 and beat Monona Grove/McFarland’s Kristian Schlicht 5-2, then lost to Lake Geneva Badger’s Kyle Freund 5-2 in the championship match. He qualified after Schlicht won his semifinal wrestleback.
“I’ve wanted to go to state all year,” Griffin Empey said. “I’ve had some setbacks and progressions, but I’m thankful to get past sectionals.”
The freshman heavyweight’s qualification was a proud moment for Bob Empey, who will have the opportunity to coach both of his sons at state.
“It’s a tribute to the program and experiences they’ve had up to this point,” Bob Empey said. “As a coach and a dad, you want your kids to be part of a program like this.”
Griffin Empey (36-15) said his goal is to place just like his brother did as a freshman. He will have to go through Mukwonago senior Tyler Pitcel (38-8) in the first round.
Chance Suddeth (106) and Brandt Spilde (170) each finished one spot out of state qualification.
Suddeth (44-7) pinned Janesville Parker’s Ian Ramirez in 3:53, then lost to Elkhorn/Faith Christian’s Joey Showalter 4-1. He bounced back to beat Delavan-Darien’s Mason Hennessey by 17-1 tech fall in the semifinal wrestleback, but did not get a chance to wrestle for second after Showalter lost the championship bout.
Spilde (37-14) beat Milton’s Jordan Stivarius 7-2, but was edged 2-1 by Elkhorn/Faith Christian’s Aaron Taylor. He scored a third-period takedown to beat Madison La Follette’s Jackson Mankowski 2-0 in the semifinal wrestleback, but did not get a chance to wrestle for a state berth after Taylor lost the championship bout.
Luke Spilde (160) pinned Delavan-Darien’s Mario Barajas in 3:06 to start his day, but lost by pin to Milton’s Kade Desormeau and Janesville Craig’s Davon Serrano. Alex Wicks (126) and Trent Carpenter (138) lost their first-round matches by major decision.