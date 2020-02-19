For the seventh consecutive year and 14th time in program history, Stoughton is headed back to the Division 1 team state tournament.
The Vikings, who have won the last two team state titles, cruised to a 55-21 victory over team sectional host Janesville Craig on Tuesday, Feb. 18.
“It means a tremendous amount to everyone in our program, especially the seniors,” Stoughton coach Bob Empey said. “That group attending the team state tournament all four years is really something special.”
The Badger South Conference champions improved to 21-2 in dual competition and never trailed against the Big Eight Conference champion Cougars.
Stoughton’s Alex Wicks started the dual at 126 pounds with a pin of Koda Jimenez in 47 seconds.
“I haven’t started a match in awhile,” Wicks said. “I’ve been wrestling all year at a higher weight, but since I’m back at my main weight late in the season, I’ve got in the groove of how I want to be wrestling. I’m lighter on my feet and not so tense.”
Trenton Dow (132) recorded six takedowns before pinning Joe Bellomo in 5:15. Gavin Model, ranked fourth at 145 according to WiWrestling.com, pinned Sebastian Getchell in 1:25. Top-ranked Luke Mechler (152) pinned Aiden Romack in 1:05.
Craig cut the Vikings’ lead to 24-19 after wins at 160 and 170, but ninth-ranked Brandt Spilde (182) gave Stoughton breathing room with a pin of Grant Mullen in 3:11. Sixth-ranked Rudy Detweiler (195) followed with a 6-3 decision over 11th-ranked Mitchell Schumann.
Top-ranked Brooks Empey (220) needed just 25 seconds to pin Brady Schenk, the quickest match of the dual.
“The mentality has to be that we haven’t won anything and I haven’t won anything,” Empey said. “We should go out wanting to improve and take what’s ours.”
Griffin Empey (285), who came in with an honorable mention ranking, was in control throughout an 8-0 major decision over Braeden Hopkins.
Sixth-ranked Chance Suddeth (106) pinned Jose Chavez in 2:29. Nicolar Rivera, the No. 1 wrestler at 126 and defending individual state champion at 106, received a forfeit victory at 120 to close the dual.
Stoughton’s Rose Ann Marshall (113) scored a takedown midway through the third period to lead 6-4 against Joey Coulter, but Coulter used an escape and a takedown with four seconds left in the bout to win 7-6. Cael Steinmetz (138), Luke Spilde (160) and John Harman (170) lost by pin.
The team state tournament will be at UW Field House in Madison. Teams will be seeded on Saturday, Feb. 29, and posted after seed meetings. The quarterfinal round will start at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, March 6, and will be followed by the two semifinal duals.
The state championship is set for 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 7.
The Vikings enter the team state tournament ranked third in Division 1 behind Mukwonago and Kaukauna. Mukwonago defeated Stoughton 48-25 at the Zelinski Memorial Duals on Jan. 25.
“If we’re healthy, we’ve got a shot,” Bob Empey said. “We prepare a little differently; we’ve learned through the years what we should and shouldn’t do.”