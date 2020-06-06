Four wrestlers from Stoughton High School earned Academic All-State honors for the 2019-20 season.
Rising seniors Brooks Empey and Luke Mechler, rising junior Trenton Dow and rising sophomore Griffin Empey met the academic criteria (grade point average of 3.5 or above based on a 4.0 scale) and athletic criteria (qualification for individual sectionals) required to be chosen.
The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in an amended process for Academic All-State selection. All head coaches were mailed guidelines and a link to nominate wrestlers that meet the criteria.
Wrestlers who participated in individual sectionals were eligible. Cumulative GPA at the end of the last grading period, prior to April 28, was used. Schools using a weighted grading scale had their numbers converted to an unweighted scale.
All four grapplers helped Stoughton win the Badger South Conference championship and a third consecutive Division 1 team state title. The Vikings finished 24-2 in dual competition, defeating Mukwonago (32-30), Kaukauna (42-19) and Neenah (45-24) at team state.
Brooks Empey pinned his way to the Division 1 220-pound state title, becoming Stoughton’s 53rd individual state champion and extending the Vikings’ state record. He won titles at the Oconomowoc Sectional and Sun Prairie Regional, and also won all three of his matches at team state. The first team all-Badger South honoree ended his junior season 56-1.
Mechler also won all titles at the regional and sectional, breezed through his three team state matches and was named first team all-conference. The 152-pound bronze medalist at individual state finished the season 54-5.
Dow was an individual state qualifier at 132 pounds and second team all-conference honoree. He won a regional title, took second at the sectional and ended his sophomore year 40-15.
Griffin Empey finished third in the heavyweight bracket at the regional and second at the sectional to qualify for state. He ended his freshman year 37-17.