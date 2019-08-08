Stoughton High School co-coach Dan Spilde will be one of nine individuals recognized for their lifetime service at the 2019 National Wrestling Hall of Fame Wisconsin Chapter’s Honors Weekend on Sept. 28-29 at Chula Vista Resort in Wisconsin Dells.
Spilde won a WIAA state title at 132 pounds in 1987 and was a senior member of legendary SHS coach LaVerne Pieper’s final state championship team in 1988. The Vikings won team state titles in all four of Spilde’s high school seasons.
Spilde has kept Stoughton rich wrestling history alive and thriving with fellow co-coach Bob Empey. After a four-year stretch of runner-up finishes to Kaukauna, the Vikings have won two straight Division I team titles.
Stoughton also has the most individual state champions (51) in state history.