Stoughton sent nine wrestlers to the Deerfield Scramble on Saturday, Feb. 1, and the Vikings ended up 10th out of 18 teams with 338 points.
Luke Pugh finished third with a 2-2 record at 195 pounds. He pinned Sun Prairie’s Isaiah Abernathy-Duewel in 1:09 and won a 5-2 decision over Lake Mills’ Jordan Tindell before losing his final two matches.
Zach Caudle (220) placed fourth with a 2-3 record. He pinned Sun Prairie’s Blaine Moore in 1:25 and won an 11-2 major decision over Lake Mills’ Julian Stewart before losing his final three matches.
Tony Hohol (285) took fourth with a 1-3 record. He started his day with a 7-3 win over West Bend West’s Casey Biertzer.
Alex Wicks finished fourth at 120. He beat Kewaunee’s Max Severin 10-3, lost to Random Lake’s Ethan San Felippo 11-5, then had to forfeit his final two matches due to injury.
Niko Jemilo (160) placed sixth with a 3-2 record. He pinned Mayville’s Ayden Regan in 1:07, lost his next two matches, then won a 15-6 major decision over Madison La Follette’s Darien Browning and pinned Brodhead/Juda’s Karson Miller in 44 seconds.
Rose Ann Marshall (113) took sixth with a 2-2 record. She pinned Brodhead/Juda’s Matthew McCullough in 1:01 and beat Sun Prairie’s Alex Yelk 10-3 after losing her first two matches.
Cael Steinmetz went 3-1 and ended up ninth at 132. He beat Sun Prairie’s Ryan Rivest 10-9 and pinned Deerfield’s Hunter Milonowski in 57 seconds and Lake Mills’ Eddy Eveland in 3:39 after losing his first match.
Ryan Lamers (182) finished ninth with a 2-1 record. He pinned West Bend West’s Max Wetzel-Buyeske (1:13) and Menasha’s Kaeden Grawvunder (3:00) after falling in his first bout.
Jacob Gibson (145) was injured in his first match and ended up 11th.
Random Lake won the team title with 666 points.