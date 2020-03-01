Rather than wilt under the bright lights of the Kohl Center, Stoughton wrestlers Nicolar Rivera and Brooks Empey shined as the aggressors in their respective Division 1 state championships.
Both grapplers pinned their opponent in the finals Saturday, Feb. 29, as the 120-pound Rivera won his second consecutive state title and Empey ended on top of the 220-pound podium after a runner-up finish at 195 last season.
The top-ranked Rivera finished his sophomore season 48-0 and remained undefeated in his prep career at 106-0 after taking down third-ranked Kaukauna senior Mason Campshure in 2:27.
The reigning 106-pound state champion got to Campshure’s back at will in the first period en route to an 8-1 lead. Rivera then executed his patented “foot jab” early in the second to set up his pin.
Rivera started the move by extending his right leg toward Campshure. Both wrestlers took a step backwards before Rivera lunged forward, grabbed Campshure in a headlock and took him to the mat.
“Usually I do it to check the guy,” Rivera said. “If they’re not paying attention or have slow reactions, I’ll hook their legs and bring them back to me. If I miss it, which I do about half the time, the guy is still off-balance and I can set up other moves.”
Rivera celebrated his victory with a gainer flip before hugging his coaches. One of his mat-side coaches was teammate Braeden Whitehead, who had his senior season cut short due to fears of further ligament damage to his left knee.
“I wanted to push him to do something I came up short of doing,” Whitehead said. “He wants to win four state titles; I know that’s a special goal of his. I wanted to help one of my best friends reach that goal.”
Whitehead, the state runner-up at 126 as a sophomore, had the knee surgically repaired last winter after suffering a ruptured patellar tendon. He competed in several matches this season and served as Rivera’s practice partner ahead of the postseason.
“I owe all of my success to Braeden,” Rivera said. “He pushes me every day in practice. Wrestling him gets me in much better shape. I honestly think he could’ve won a state title if he didn’t get hurt.”
The normally-stoic Empey was emotional walking off the mat after pinning eighth-ranked Greenfield junior Skyler Gill-Howard (41-4) in 28 seconds.
“Doing this after working hard in all of the practices and seeing all of the names on the board (in Stoughton’s wrestling room) means everything,” Empey said. “To put my name on the board is unreal.”
He saved the biggest hug for his father, Vikings co-coach Bob Empey.
“When I came to Stoughton, I wanted my children to experience the greatness of this program, and I wanted to experience how fathers in the program before me felt,” Bob Empey said. “I’m honored I got to experience what they’ve been through. This is what I want all our kids to experience.”
Brooks Empey (53-1) scored a takedown five seconds into the match and got a count three seconds later before Gill-Howard slid out of bounds. One more powerful throw from Empey set up the pin.
Brooks Empey spent most of the season ranked No. 1 by WiWrestling.com, and lived up to the hype with four pins in the state tournament.
“I believed and trained like I was the best,” he said. “Everyone who faced me was in my way. Next year, the only thing that changes is everyone else will be trying to take my spot. But they’ll all still be in my way.”
Stoughton senior Gavin Model (145) and junior Luke Mechler (152) finished their seasons with two wins to place third.
“There’s no better feeling than ending a tournament with all wins,” Stoughton co-coach Dan Spilde said. “We came in with the mindset to go 6-0. They all wrestled really well and we’re super proud of them.”
The fourth-ranked Model (51-5) capped his prep career with four straight wins after a 2-1 loss in the quarterfinals to eventual runner-up Jack Ganos of Arrowhead. He edged Neenah junior Drake Hayward by 1-0 decision in the consolation semifinals, then beat Ashwaubenon senior Noah Leisgang 4-0 in the third-place match.
“Third became the new first,” Model said. “I kept my head down and kept going. When I look back on this, it’ll all be worth it.”
Model has accepted a preferred walk-on spot on the University of Wisconsin wrestling team, making him teammates once again with his older brother, Garrett.
“I’m very excited. It feels like home,” Gavin Model said. “I love the atmosphere and I already know most of the guys.”
The top-ranked Mechler flexed his muscles physically and mentally in his final two matches of the season. He won by 13-3 major decision over Mukwonago junior Cole Hansen in the consolation semifinals, then beat Kaukauna junior Titus Hammen 9-3 in the third-place bout.
Mechler (53-2), last season’s state runner-up at 145, used a gut-wrenching semifinal loss to runner-up Noah Mulvaney of Arrowhead as motivation in the consolation bracket.
“Obviously there’s physical aspects to it, but wrestling is almost entirely based on mental strength,” Mechler said. “It took a lot to put on my shoes in the morning, but I wasn’t going to forgive myself if I came out and laid an egg just because I was still upset.
“I wanted to prove to myself and everybody watching who the best 152-pounder is.”