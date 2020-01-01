Stoughton has already established itself as a wrestling powerhouse in the state of Wisconsin.
On Friday, Dec. 27, and Saturday, Dec. 28, the Vikings made a statement in Woodbridge, Virginia by winning the 32-team Battle at the Bridge Tournament with 297.5 points.
Six Stoughton wrestlers won individual titles with 5-0 records. Three of those six remained undefeated on the season.
Luke Mechler (160 pounds) and Brooks Empey (220) each improved to 23-0, while defending state champion Nicolar Rivera moved to 21-0 at 126 pounds.
Mechler recorded two pins in a combined 2:06, won by 18-2 technical fall and earned a 9-3 decision over John Randolph/Tucker’s James Simon in the semifinals. He won an 11-2 major decision over South County’s Brian Gordon in the championship match.
Empey pinned three opponents in a combined 1 minute, then picked up a forfeit victory. He won 9-8 over Forest Park’s Cade Eversley in the championship bout.
Rivera recorded two pins in a combined 5:14, received a forfeit victory, and beat Forest Park’s Carson Miller 18-12 in the semifinals. He won via 17-1 tech fall over Osbourn’s Andrew Holladay in the championship match.
Stoughton’s Chance Suddeth pushed his record to 22-1 at 106 pounds, Gavin Model moved to 21-2 at 145, and Brandt Spilde improved to 17-4 at 182 with individual titles.
Suddeth recorded three pins in a combined 3:21 on the first day, won a 14-1 major decision over Brooke Point’s Parker Trahan in the semifinals, and beat Woodbridge’s Christopher Nguyen 12-6 in the championship match.
Model pinned his first three opponents in a combined 5:07, beat Patrick Henry Roanoke’s Chauncey Wilson 2-1 in the semifinals, and beat Midwest’s Avery Bassett 7-5 in overtime of the championship bout.
Spilde received a forfeit victory, then pinned his next four opponents in a combined 8:45. He pinned Annandale’s Patrick Lee in 1:14 in the championship match.
Trent Carpenter (152) finished fourth with a 5-2 record. He won all five of his matches by pin in a combined 7:35, but lost to Atlee’s Steven Scanlon 5-3 in the third-place match.
Luke Spilde (170) and heavyweight Griffin Empey each placed fourth with 4-2 records.
Luke Spilde recorded two pins in a combined 1:34 and won 4-2 to reach the semifinals. He lost by pin in the championship semis, won 10-7 over South County’s Steven Martinos in the consolation semis, then lost to Colgan’s Joe Suriano 1-0 in the third-place match.
Griffin Empey recorded a pair of pins in a combined 51 seconds and won 5-1 to reach the semifinals. He lost by pin in the championship semis, won by pin in the consolation semis, and lost to Woodbridge’s Joshua Mancia 9-3 in the third-place match.
Ethan Peterson (120) placed sixth with a 3-3 record. all three of his wins came on the first day — a first-period pin, a 15-0 tech fall and a 7-4 decision.
Trenton Dow (138) finished seventh with a 4-2 record. He recorded a pin in 52 seconds, won 9-1 and 2-0, then pinned King George’s Caputo Brett in 1:53 in the seventh-place match.
Alex Wicks (132) took eighth with a 4-3 record. His four pins were in a combined 6:52; but he was pinned twice by Midwest’s Austin Aucker.
Rose Ann Marshall (113) went 3-2. She recorded two pins in a combined 5:09 and beat Osbourn Park’s Rebwar Ibrahim 14-8.
Coltin Suddeth (120) went 2-2 with a pair of first-period pins.