Stoughton co-coach Dan Spilde reached another milestone in his storied career in the Vikings’ season-opening dual against Monona Grove/McFarland.
The Vikings routed the Silver Eagles 75-3 on Friday, Dec. 6, giving Spilde his 400th career dual victory.
“It’s kind of just another win, but that’s not to take it lightly,” Spilde said. “Each dual and match is different. You just have to be grateful when the wins pile up. I’ve been around a bunch of great athletes, and we’ve had a lot of fun with a lot of groups.”
Stoughton hosted the Pieper Duals a day later and didn’t skip a beat, picking up five more victories to push its record to 6-0.
Pieper Duals
The Vikings defeated Madison La Follette (69-11), Marshfield (52-21), Menominee Falls (57-16), Evansville/Albany (51-22) and Oak Creek (57-15).
Stoughton’s Chance Suddeth (113 pounds), Nicolar Rivera (126), Gavin Model (152), Luke Mechler (160), Rudy Detweiler (195), Brooks Empey (220) and Griffin Empey (285) finished the day 5-0.
Suddeth pinned Evansville/Albany’s Caleb Miller in 43 seconds and won a 13-2 major decision over Marshfield’s Sirius Conrad. He received forfeit victories against La Follette, Menominee Falls and Oak Creek.
“I wanted to stay aggressive,” Suddeth said. “I needed to stay active on my feet.”
Rivera pinned Oak Creek’s Collin Windorski and scored a 23-6 technical fall over Menominee Falls’ Casey Reigstad and a 17-2 tech fall over Evansville/Albany’s Austin Scofield. He also won a 15-4 major decision over Marshfield’s Keagan Cliver and received a forfeit victory against La Follette.
“I wanted to be defensive and offensive at the same time,” Rivera said. “It was about never giving up and having fun.”
Model pinned Evansville/Albany’s Matt Armitage in 1:44 and Menominee Falls’ Brayden Rosenow in 5:06. He won by tech fall against Oak Creek’s Chris Rumpel (16-0) and Marshfield’s Garrett Willuweit (17-1), and received a forfeit victory against La Follette.
“I wanted to keep guys off my legs on defense, then work on top on offense,” Model said.
Mechler pinned La Follette’s Logan Dwyer in 28 seconds, Oak Creek’s Cameron Sikora in 38 seconds and Marshfield’s Cody Weix in 1:16. He won via tech fall against Evansville/Albany’s Patrick Crull (18-2) and received a forfeit victory against Menominee Falls.
“I wanted to stay on the offensive and keep my foot on the gas pedal,” Mechler said.
Detweiler pinned Marshfield’s Cameron Hergert in 49 seconds, La Follette’s Adam Northington in 1:54 and Evansville/Albany’s Adam Adkins in 2:25. He received forfeit victories against Menominee Falls and Oak Creek.
“I’ve gotten a lot stronger since last year,” Detweiler said. “I also wanted to be a lot better on my feet, and I felt like I was.”
Brooks Empey started his day with forfeit victories against La Follette, Marshfield and Menominee Falls, then pinned Evansville/Albany’s Cutter Lange in 1 minute and Oak Creek’s Ben Kawczynski in 2:25.
“I had to stay mentally prepared throughout the day,” he said. “The day started slow, then picked up.”
Griffin Empey pinned Menominee Falls’ Viktor Venta in 1:38 and La Follette’s Alfred Payton in 1:53. He also won by 20-3 tech fall against Evansville/Albany’s Waylon Klitzman and received forfeit victories against Marshfield and Oak Creek.
“The key for me was turning it around after my first match of the season,” he said. “I lost 3-1 and wasn’t happy. I needed to have a better mindset and be more aggressive in taking the shots I needed to.”
Stoughton’s Ethan Peterson (120), Trenton Dow (138), Luke Spilde (170) and Brandt Spilde (182) finished the day 4-1.
Peterson started with a pin of La Follette’s Sean Fahey in 4:23, and bounced back from a loss via pin against Marshfield with three straight victories by decision. He beat Menominee Falls’ Dominick Schilter 8-3, Evansville/Albany’s Camden Staver 9-6 and Oak Creek’s Wyatt Liegler 4-2.
Dow pinned Evansville/Albany’s Nicholas Barmore in 1 minute and La Follette’s Judah Sparkman in 1:30. He won major decisions against Menominee Falls’ Bryce Staus (14-3) and Oak Creek’s Hunter Hasse (12-2). His lone loss was a 4-3 decision against Marshfield’s Gabe Pugh.
All five of Luke Spilde’s matches went the full six minutes. He won decisions against Menominee Falls’ Nick Derosa (8-1), Marshfield’s Camren Dennee (10-3), La Follette’s Jackson Mankowski (7-3) and Evansville/Albany’s Ricky Braunschweig (7-4). His lone loss was an 8-3 decision against Oak Creek’s Adam Kochiu.
Brandt Spilde pinned La Follette’s Jacobie Bonds in 50 seconds and Marshfield’s Alex Simon in 1:40. He fought through an injury to win 6-0 over Oak Creek’s Will Haeger and received a forfeit victory against Menominee Falls. Evansville/Albany’s Collin Roberts pinned Spilde in 43 seconds.
The Vikings’ Cael Steinmetz (145) received two forfeit victories, and Ramsey Winton (106) picked up a forfeit against Marshfield. Alex Wicks (132) lost via pin against La Follette, Marshfield and Oak Creek, and lost by major decision against Evansville/Albany and Menominee Falls.
“Our conditioning needs work, but it’s early,” Dan Spilde said. “We’ve got a few guys that are in really good shape, a few that are marginal and others that need work. We have a lot of great athletes on this team, so they’re up for the challenge. We just need to do our job of pushing them the right way and not pushing too hard and getting them injured.”
Stoughton 75, Monona Grove/McFarland 3
The Vikings breezed to a Badger South Conference road win at Indian Mound Middle School in McFarland.
Dow (138) pinned Brandon Thao in 55 seconds, Brooks Empey (220) pinned Guenther Switzer in 1:15, and Wicks (132) pinned Cade Rux in 1:32.
Brandt Spilde (182) pinned Connor Fraiser in 2:36, and Suddeth (113) took down Jaden Denman in 5:35.
Rivera (126) won by 21-4 tech fall over Cole Weaver. Model (152) earned a 14-6 major decision over Zachary Gunderson. Winton (106), Peterson (120), Steinmetz (145), Mechler (160), Luke Spilde (170) and Detweiler (195) received forfeit victories.
Monona Grove/McFarland’s Kristian Schlicht won a 3-1 decision against Griffin Empey.