Dealing with hype is something every standout wrestler at Stoughton deals with.
Those who relish the opportunity to back up their rankings often end up on top of podiums at the Kohl Center.
Juniors Luke Mechler and Brooks Empey and sophomore Nicolar Rivera entered the Division 1 individual state tournament ranked No. 1 in their respective weight classes according to WiWrestling.com. Each member of the trio won both of their matches Thursday, Feb. 27, to put themselves two wins away from a state championship.
Rivera improved his record to 46-0 on the season and 104-0 in his prep career with two pins at 120 pounds. The sophomore racked up 16 points before pinning Nicolet junior Aaron Johnson in 3:42; then pinned Stevens Point freshman Kale Roth at the 1:35 mark of their quarterfinal match.
“I got reversed and the kid almost turned me in my first match,” Rivera said. “I didn’t want to take any chances in the second match. My mindset was to pin.”
The reigning 106-pound state champion will take on Holmen senior Alex Pellowski (35-4) in the semifinals Friday, Feb. 28. The D1 semifinals are scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
Mechler (152) and Empey (220), who finished as state runners-up at 145 and 195, respectively, last season, each improved to 51-1 with a pair of wins.
Mechler remained in control throughout a 13-2 major decision over ninth-ranked Holmen junior Carter Vetsch, and used a strong second period to defeat fourth-ranked Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln senior Wyler Lubeck by 5-3 decision.
“I didn’t get to my offense as much as I would have liked in the first period,” Mechler said. “That kid is an amazing defensive wrestler. It ended up a little closer than I wanted.”
Mechler will wrestle Arrowhead freshman Noah Mulvaney (37-4) in the semifinals.
Empey racked up 12 points before pinning New Berlin West/Eisenhower junior Noah Nieberle in 3:47, and needed one takedown to pin Homestead sophomore Alec Perelschtein in 16 seconds. The two wins assured Empey his third state medal.
“The first kid I wrestled was really flexible. I was not expecting that,” he said. “The second kid was a lot stiffer, and my moves work better on guys who are stiffer. That’s why it was easier to get the pin quicker.”
Empey will tangle with Ashwaubenon junior Nathan Moynihan (40-3) in the semifinals.
Three Vikings will wrestle in the consolation bracket, which is slated to start at 10 a.m. Friday.
“Friday is about advancing and seeing how far you can go,” Stoughton coach Bob Empey said. “By the end of the day, you know if you’re a place-winner or not.”
Fourth-ranked senior Gavin Model split his two matches at 145.
Model traded third-period reversals with Kenosha Bradford/Reuther senior Cole Ramos before earning a pin in 4:40 to advance to the quarterfinals against top-ranked Arrowhead junior Jack Ganos (43-3). He trailed Ganos 2-1 after two periods, and couldn’t break free for an escape in the third.
Model (47-5) will wrestle Wauwatosa West/East junior Christian Beyer (35-13) in the consolation bracket.
Junior Rudy Detweiler (195) and Trenton Dow (132) earned consolation matches despite losing in the first round to top-ranked opponents.
Detweiler (26-5) lost 9-3 to undefeated Neenah senior Marshall Kools. He earned another tough matchup in second-ranked Holmen senior Drake Schams (42-5), who lost to Kools (42-0) in the quarterfinals.
Dow (39-12) lost a 12-4 major decision to West Bend East senior Cayden Henschel, but earned a match against Muskego sophomore Austin Elger (35-11) after Henschel defeated Elger in the quarterfinals.
Stoughton freshman Griffin Empey (285) managed just two escapes in an 8-2 loss to Mukwonago senior Tyler Pitcel. Empey (36-16) did not earn a chance to compete in the consolation bracket after Pitcel lost his quarterfinal bout.