He lost a contact in the first period and a shoe in the second period, but those were the only things Nicolar Rivera lost in the Division 1 semifinals at the individual state tournament.
The Stoughton sophomore cruised to an 18-7 major decision over Holmen senior Alex Pellowski in their 120-pound match on Friday, Feb. 28, putting him one win away from a second state championship.
Rivera turned each of Pellowski’s shots into takedowns. He popped his right contact back in and led 6-2 after the first period, put his left shoe back on and led 12-4 after the second, and scored three more takedowns in the third for good measure.
Pellowski (35-5) scored all seven of his points off escapes in which Rivera let him up and out.
“I knew coming in that he liked to ride on the legs,” Rivera said. “I kept my arms short and locked so he couldn’t get to my legs.”
The top-ranked Rivera (47-0, 105-0 in prep career) will face third-ranked Kaukauna senior Mason Campshure (37-7) in the championship. Rivera won the first meeting in fifth grade, when he defeated Campshure at a youth state tournament.
“If I win, half of my overall goal would be accomplished,” said Rivera, the defending 106-pound champion. “I want to be a four-time state champ.”
Brooks Empey will join Rivera in the finals, which are scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Kohl Center.
The junior improved to 52-1 on the season by pinning Ashwaubenon junior Nathan Moynihan (40-4) at the 2:23 mark of their 220-pound semifinal.
Empey put all of his body weight on Moynihan to start the second period, which set up the decisive throw and pin.
“I like to use my leg as a hook and drape myself over my opponent to set up the far-side cradle,” Empey said. “That move has worked for me all year. I knew that kid was going to try to stand up since he had a good base.”
The top-ranked Empey is looking to stand atop the podium after finishing second at 195 last season. He will face eighth-ranked Greenfield junior Skyler Gill-Howard (41-3) in the championship.
“I might watch that film of me losing in finals to get that little extra bit of motivation,” Empey said. “I’ve refused to watch it, but it might be time to break it out.”
Stoughton’s Luke Mechler (152) was seconds away from a spot in the finals before third-ranked Arrowhead freshman Noah Mulvaney pulled off a stunning move to upset the top-ranked junior.
Mechler built a 7-3 lead, but got caught with a leg sweep and was pinned with eight seconds left in the match.
“Those sorts of things happen at this tournament,” Stoughton coach Bob Empey said. “We’re looking forward to him moving on from his loss and competing hard like he always does.”
A win would have set up a title tilt against undefeated Madison Memorial senior Kaden Reetz (42-0). Instead, Mechler (51-2) will face sixth-ranked Mukwonago junior Cole Hansen (39-14) in the consolation semifinals, which are slated to start at 10 a.m. The winner will face Kaukauna junior Titus Hammen (34-5) or Burlington senior Cody Welker (29-6) in the third-place match.
Senior Gavin Model (145) will look to cap his prep career with a third-place medal after dominating his two consolation matches.
He needed just 4:50 to win by 19-4 technical fall over Wauwatosa West/East junior Christian Beyer (35-14), then scored seven points in the second period of a 12-2 major decision over Waunakee senior Berhett Statz (41-9) for a spot in the medal round.
“I tried to get my opponents tired in the first period, then capitalize on my offense early in the second,” Model said. “I focused a lot on my feet and attacking my opponents’ legs.”
The fourth-ranked Model (49-5) will face Neenah junior Drake Hayward (36-7) in the consolation semifinals. The winner will take on Ashwaubenon senior Noah Leisgang (38-5) or Fond du Lac junior Issac Ortegon (39-7) in the third-place bout.
Stoughton sophomore Trenton Dow (132) and junior Rudy Detweiler (195) lost their first matches in the consolation bracket.
Dow (39-13) lost by 1-0 decision to Muskego sophomore Austin Elger, while Detweiler (26-6) lost 5-3 to second-ranked Holmen senior Drake Schams.